Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty in red; Mamaearth to debut today, GMP at 9%

Q2FY24 earnings on November 7, 2023:

Shree Cement, Trent, Zydus Lifesciences, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Uno Minda, Prestige Estates Projects, Crisil, Deepak Nitrite, Apollo Tyres, Devyani International, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Vinati Organics, ADC India Communications, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Jyothy Labs, Cochin Shipyard, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, D B Realty, Balrampur Chini Mills, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Varroc Engineering, Kirloskar Brothers, Prince Pipes And Fittings, Elantas Beck India, Rolex Rings, R Systems International, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Avanti Feeds, GHCL, Rain Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Arvind Fashions, Lux Industries, Saksoft, Harsha Engineers International, India Tourism Development Corporation, Hawkins Cookers, Aarti Pharmalabs, Dhanuka Agritech, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Ideaforge Technology, Sanghvi Movers, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors, GOCL Corporation, Mold-Tek Packaging, Greaves Cotton,Venky'S (India), Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Shalimar Productions, Eveready Industries India, Balmer Lawrie & Co., Skipper, Dollar Industries, Fiem Industries, S.J.S. Enterprises, Lumax Industries

After three days of consistent buying, markets seem to be in a consolidation phase on Tuesday. Ay 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was down 18 points at 19,466 levels.Asian markets, too, were lower today led by South Korea's Kospi (down 2 per cent). Australia's ASX200 slipped 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.76 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.88 per cent.Investors are awaiting China's trade data, and Q2 earnings back home. That apart, they will also track voting trends in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh for Assembly elections.Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.3 per cent in the US, the S&P 500 edged up 0.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1 per cent.Honasa Consumer, parent of beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, will make its stock market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 324 and the stock is commanding a 9 per cent premium in the grey market, as per ipowatch.com. The IPO was subscribed nearly eight times led by strong demand from institutional investors.