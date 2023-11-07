Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty in red; Mamaearth to debut today, GMP at 9%

Stock market LIVE updates on November 7, 2023: Investors are awaiting China's trade data, and Q2 earnings back home

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
markets

Stock market LIVE updates: After three days of consistent buying, markets seem to be in a consolidation phase on Tuesday. Ay 7:20 AM, Gift Nifty was down 18 points at 19,466 levels.

Asian markets, too, were lower today led by South Korea's Kospi (down 2 per cent). Australia's ASX200 slipped 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.76 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.88 per cent.

Investors are awaiting China's trade data, and Q2 earnings back home. That apart, they will also track voting trends in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh for Assembly elections.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.3 per cent in the US,  the S&P 500 edged up 0.18 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1 per cent.

New listing :: Mamaearth
Honasa Consumer, parent of beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, will make its stock market debut today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 324 and the stock is commanding a 9 per cent premium in the grey market, as per ipowatch.com. The IPO was subscribed nearly eight times led by strong demand from institutional investors.

Q2FY24 earnings on November 7, 2023:

Shree Cement, Trent, Zydus Lifesciences, Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Cummins India, Alkem Laboratories, Uno Minda, Prestige Estates Projects, Crisil, Deepak Nitrite, Apollo Tyres, Devyani International, J.B.Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Vinati Organics, ADC India Communications, Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Jyothy Labs, Cochin Shipyard, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Anupam Rasayan India, D B Realty, Balrampur Chini Mills, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Varroc Engineering, Kirloskar Brothers, Prince Pipes And Fittings, Elantas Beck India, Rolex Rings, R Systems International, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Avanti Feeds, GHCL, Rain Industries, Dilip Buildcon, Arvind Fashions, Lux Industries, Saksoft, Harsha Engineers International, India Tourism Development Corporation, Hawkins Cookers, Aarti Pharmalabs, Dhanuka Agritech, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Ideaforge Technology, Sanghvi Movers, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, V.S.T. Tillers Tractors, GOCL Corporation, Mold-Tek Packaging, Greaves Cotton,Venky'S (India), Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Shalimar Productions, Eveready Industries India, Balmer Lawrie & Co., Skipper, Dollar Industries, Fiem Industries, S.J.S. Enterprises, Lumax Industries

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Q2 results Indian stock markets stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 corporate earnings Market news Global Markets Bajaj Finance Nykaa HPCL results Cipla results

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAssembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon