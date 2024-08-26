Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why

Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer clocks all time high; here's why

Honasa Consumer got an order from NCLT regarding its scheme of amalgamation with Just4Kids Services and Fusion Cosmeceuticals

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Honasa Consumer, the parent firm of D2C brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, shares hit all time high BSE on Monday, August 26. The buying interest in the stock sparked after the company received an order from the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh regarding the scheme of amalgamation between Just4Kids Services Private Limited, Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited, and Honasa Consumer.

"Intimation of receipt of the order of the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench in relation to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Just4Kids Services Private Limited, Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited, and with Honasa Consumer Limited," the exchange filing read.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At around 10:21 AM, shares of Honasa Consumer were up 11.31 per cent or Rs 53.05 at Rs 522.25 per share. The market capitalisation of the company at around the same time stood at Rs 1,69,336.5 million.

Just4Kids Services was incorporated in 2010. It provides a platform to access information about the city's playschools and schools, hobby and sports classes, fun events, summer camps, and workshops for kids in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad.

Further, Fusion Cosmeceutics is primarily engaged in the formulation and trading of skin care products.

On April 19, the board of Honasa approved the scheme of amalgamation between the above-mentioned entities.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on April 19, 2024, considered and approved the scheme of amalgamation...providing for the amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries of Honasa Consumer Limited namely, Fusion Cosmeceutics Private Limited (Transferor Company-1) and Just4Kids Services Private Limited (Transferor Company-2) into and with Honasa Consumer Limited," the filing said.

More From This Section

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Life shares sink as analysts wary of 'premium' Sterling Biotech buy

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 660pts, Nifty above 25,000; broader markets gain, KEC Int'l, NIIT climb

equity market, stocks, share market

Interarch Building Products shares list at over 43% premium on BSE, NSE

NIIT

NIIT zooms 29% in 2 days after Ramesh Damani, Promoters buy stake

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Cyient stock rallies up to 4% on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary


Honasa Consumer Q1FY25 results
 
Honasa Consumer in the quarter that ended June reported a net profit of Rs 40.2 crore, a jump of 62.7 per cent as compared to Rs 24.7 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a profit of Rs 30.5 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations was up 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 554.1 crore in Q1 against Rs 464.5 crore a year ago and Rs 471.1 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read

PremiumVarun Alagh

Quick commerce continues to be our fastest growing channel: Varun Alagh

Mamaearth

Mamaearth parent net profit rises 62.7% to Rs 40.2 crore in Q1 FY25

Mamaearth

Block deal: Mamaearth slides 5% after 6.6 mn shares change hands

Premiumonline shopping delivery

Growing presence: D2C brands hitch a ride on the quick-commerce wagon

Rohini Manoj, founder, CosmoGenesis

Mamaearth parent acquires cosmetic formulation brand CosmoGenesis

Topics : Mamaearth Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon