Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty poised for higher open, after Powell's dovish comments
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, August 26: The Indian markets are expected to open higher following dovish comments about an interest rate cut cycle from US Fed chair Jerome Powell on Friday.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open on a positive note following a strong indication from Jerome Powell's speech of an upcoming interest rate cut cycle by the US central bank during its upcoming meeting in September.
After Jerome Powell's dovis comments on Friday, the US markets had closed sharply higher.
Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,918 levels at 7:35 AM, more than 60 points ahead of Nifty 50 futures last close.
That apart, Asian shares crept cautiously higher, while the dollar and bond yields were on the wane ahead of inflation data that investors hope will pave the way for rate cuts in the United States and Europe.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 per cent, after rising 1.1 per cent last week, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.7 per cent as a stronger yen pressured exporter stocks.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up by 0.61 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up by 0.89 per cent at 17,768 levels.
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had risen 1.14 per cent, to 41,175.08, the S&P 500 had gained 1.15 per cent, to 5,634.61 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 1.47 per cent, to 17,877.79.
8:29 AM
Brent rose 51 cents to $79.53 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 50 cents to $75.33 per barrel. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia shares edge up ahead of inflation data today, oil price gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Monday, while the dollar and bond yields were on the wane ahead of inflation data that investors hope will pave the way for rate cuts in the United States and Europe.
Oil prices climbed 0.7% after Israel and Hezabollah traded rocket salvos and air strikes on Sunday, stirring worries about possible supply disruptions if the conflict escalated.
Brent rose 51 cents to $79.53 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 50 cents to $75.33 per barrel. READ MORE
8:23 AM
The US markets, on Friday, edged higher with the S&P 500 finishing up 1.15 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite up 1.47 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed after Hezbollah, on Sunday, launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel while Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack. READ MORE
Share market today: US Fed rate, Israel war, Interarch IPO listing in focus
Share market today: Indian markets are set to open higher amid strength in US stocks. The US market was rallied after the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, at the Jackson Holes Symposium, ignalled at a likely rate cut in September. At around 7:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 63.3 points at 24,918.
The US markets, on Friday, edged higher with the S&P 500 finishing up 1.15 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite up 1.47 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, however, were mixed after Hezbollah, on Sunday, launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel while Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack. READ MORE
8:19 AM
This comes in the wake of the Indian economy experiencing strong growth rates of above 7.5 per cent in all four quarters in FY24.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted 7.1 per cent growth for Q1FY25.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the Q1 growth numbers on Friday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's GDP growth likely to have moderated in June quarter: Analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to have moderated in the June quarter this financial year owing to a slowdown in key drivers because of the Lok Sabha elections and a high base effect, according to analysts.
This comes in the wake of the Indian economy experiencing strong growth rates of above 7.5 per cent in all four quarters in FY24.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted 7.1 per cent growth for Q1FY25.
The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the Q1 growth numbers on Friday. READ MORE
8:16 AM
In one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare, Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets and drones into Israel on Sunday, as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack.
The clash raises fears that the Gaza conflict risks morphing into a regional conflagration drawing in Hezbollah's backer Iran and Israel's main ally the United States.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices gain as IsraelIran war risks drawing in neighbours
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices extended gains on Monday on fears a major spillover in fighting from the Gaza conflict into the Middle East could disrupt regional oil supplies, while imminent U.S. interest rate cuts lifted the global economic and fuel demand outlook.
Brent crude futures climbed 0.5 per cent, to $79.39 a barrel by 8:00 AM while US crude futures were at $75.19 a barrel, up 0.5 per cent.
In one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare, Hezbollah fired hundreds of rockets and drones into Israel on Sunday, as Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a larger attack.
The clash raises fears that the Gaza conflict risks morphing into a regional conflagration drawing in Hezbollah's backer Iran and Israel's main ally the United States.
Both oil benchmarks gained more than 2% on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell endorsed an imminent start to interest rate cuts.
8:11 AM
On Monday, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were steady after starting a shade lower.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.2%, while FTSE futures were closed for a holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, after rising 1.1% last week, while South Korea barely changed. Chinese blue chips were also near flat.
Japan's Nikkei lost 1.0% as a stronger yen pressured exporter stocks.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets cautious ahead of inflation data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Monday, while the dollar and bond yields were on the wane ahead of inflation data that investors hope will pave the way for rate cuts in the United States and Europe.
On Monday, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were steady after starting a shade lower.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures dipped 0.2%, while FTSE futures were closed for a holiday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.8%, after rising 1.1% last week, while South Korea barely changed. Chinese blue chips were also near flat.
Japan's Nikkei lost 1.0% as a stronger yen pressured exporter stocks.
8:07 AM
"We do not see or welcome further weakening in labor market conditions," Powell added in a speech that appeared to all but guarantee a rate cut at next month's policy meeting, which would be the first such cut in over four years.
All three indexes logged weekly advances, standing on the shoulders of last week's largest Friday-to-Friday percentage gains of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 per cent, to 41,175.08, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent, to 5,634.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.47 per cent, to 17,877.79.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets close higher after Powell's dovish comments on interest rate cut cycle
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks rallied on Friday as dovish remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell solidified expectations that the central bank will cut its key policy rate in September.
In highly anticipated comments before the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, Powell said "the time has come" to lower the Fed funds target rate, and "the upside risks of inflation have diminished."
"We do not see or welcome further weakening in labor market conditions," Powell added in a speech that appeared to all but guarantee a rate cut at next month's policy meeting, which would be the first such cut in over four years.
All three indexes logged weekly advances, standing on the shoulders of last week's largest Friday-to-Friday percentage gains of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.14 per cent, to 41,175.08, the S&P 500 gained 1.15 per cent, to 5,634.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.47 per cent, to 17,877.79.
8:02 AM
Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Gift Nifty BSE NSE equity IPO Calendar IPO GMP stock market trading
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:01 AM IST