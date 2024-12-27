Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 12:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Manmohan Singh, peerless policymaker who transformed equity markets

Manmohan Singh, peerless policymaker who transformed equity markets

The seeds for robust equity markets were sown during his tenure as Finance Minister in the Narasimha Rao government. Economic growth gathered momentum in Singh's first term as Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh
Premium

Economic growth gathered momentum in Manmohan Singh's first term as prime minister

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
The market’s performance under the first term of Manmohan Singh, from 2004-2009, was the second best under any Prime Minister: The benchmark Sensex rose 180 per cent and the Nifty 172 per cent.
 
The gains were a shade better during P V Narasimha Rao’s premiership, when Sensex gained 181 per cent, and Nifty rose 171.4 per cent. Manmohan Singh was the finance minister then and oversaw economic reforms, which rescued India from one of its worst fiscal and balance of payment crises and put the economy back on track. Measures that eventually enabled robust equity markets were also introduced during
Topics : Manmohan Singh Finance minister Finance Ministry Indian equity market Indian equity markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon