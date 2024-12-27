Manmohan Singh, peerless policymaker who transformed equity markets

The market’s performance under the first term of Manmohan Singh, from 2004-2009, was the second best under any Prime Minister: The benchmark Sensex rose 180 per cent and the Nifty 172 per cent.

The gains were a shade better during P V Narasimha Rao’s premiership, when Sensex gained 181 per cent, and Nifty rose 171.4 per cent. Manmohan Singh was the finance minister then and oversaw economic reforms, which rescued India from one of its worst fiscal and balance of payment crises and put the economy back on track. Measures that eventually enabled robust equity markets were also introduced during