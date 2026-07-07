Margin expansion remains the key trigger for Nykaa despite strong growth

While long-term growth drivers are in place, higher competition and investments in market expansion may have a bearing on profitability going ahead. At the current price, the stock is trading at more than 100 times its FY28 price-to-earnings ratio. Given the sharp 21 per cent gain over the past month, the upside from the current level may be limited.

For the June quarter, the management expects consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth to accelerate to the early 30s, which is better than analysts' estimates. With GMV and NSV expected to grow by about 32 per cent each and revenue growth at 29 per cent, this is a sequential uptick from the 28-31 per cent growth reported in the year-ago quarter for the topline-related metrics.

Within its key categories, the fashion segment is expected to post NSV growth in the mid-50s, with revenue growth close to 50 per cent, led by an expanding brand assortment, marketing investments and a reduction in leakages from GMV to NSV. In comparison, NSV growth came in at 42 per cent in Q4FY26 and 29 per cent in FY26, while revenue growth for the same periods was 20 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

The company indicated that the Nike partnership has delivered encouraging early results, while major fashion categories also delivered strong performance across women's, men's and kids' segments.

The beauty and personal care category is expected to deliver NSV and revenue growth in the late 20s, broadly in line with estimates and compared with the 27 per cent recorded in the March quarter. The company's physical retail network added 11 new stores and now has 324 outlets. Retail performance improved further, with mid-teens like-for-like growth.

Overall, if the strong revenue growth momentum can be sustained, it could provide upside risk to the estimate of 29 per cent and 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth for FY27 and FY28, respectively, say analysts led by Kapil Singh of Nomura Research. While there will not be much impact of inflation on demand, consistent improvement in operating profit margin from 7.5 per cent in FY26 to 8.9 per cent in FY27 and 10 per cent in FY28 will be the key catalyst for the stock, they add. The brokerage has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 317 and believes the stock is attractively priced at 5.5 times its FY28 enterprise value-to-sales ratio.