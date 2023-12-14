Market outlook 2024: Over to the interim Budget, general elections

With all the key economic events, such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI’s) review of the monetary policy back home and the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy now known, the curtains are now nearly drawn on calendar year 2023.

The baton so far as the domestic events are concerned, analysts said, has now passed on to the interim Budget / vote on account and the general elections in the year ahead, which will be the guiding lights for the Indian markets.

These two big events along with global developments – geopolitics, interest rate trajectory, oil prices and bond yields, and foreign institutional investor (FII) and domestic institutional investor (DII) flows in this backdrop, they believe, will shape how the