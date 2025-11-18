Max Healthcare gears up for expansion-led growth and stronger margins ahead

Healthcare major Max Healthcare Institute delivered a healthy September quarter performance. The strong patient volumes and average revenues not only boosted the topline but also aided the operating performance. Going ahead, the triggers for the company are brownfield expansions and traction in international patients. At the current price of Rs 1,118, the stock is trading at 52 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

What drove Max Healthcare’s revenue performance in Q2?

Revenues for the hospital chain were up 21 per cent and were in line with estimates. The gains on the revenue front were led by patient volumes growing 22.5 per