Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mcap of 6 most valued firms fall by Rs 71,414 cr; LIC, TCS biggest laggards

On the other hand, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerged as the gainers. They collectively added Rs 62,038.86 crore

Budget fails to enthuse markets: How the Budget affects key sectors

In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to dominate the chart followed by TCS

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 71,414 crore last week, with state-owned company LIC emerged as the biggest laggard.
Of the top-10 most valued firms, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries faced a total erosion of Rs 71,414.03 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, State Bank of India, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were emerged as the gainers. They collectively added Rs 62,038.86 crore.
However, in last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 831.15 points or 1.16 per cent.
The market valuation of state-owned insurer LIC fell by Rs 26,217.12 crore to Rs 6,57,420.26 crore.
TCS's market valuation tumbled by Rs 18,762.61 crore to Rs 14,93,980.70 crore.
The market capitalisation of ITC eroded by Rs 13,539.84 crore to Rs 5,05,092.18 crore, while that of Hindustan Unilever dimnished Rs 11,548.24 crore to Rs 5,58,039.67 crore.
Market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined Rs 703.60 crore to Rs 6,30,340.9 crore, and that of Reliance Industries dipped by Rs 642.62 crore to Rs 19,76,493.92 crore.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Wednesday became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of of Rs 20 lakh crore. The company's shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 2,968.40 apiece.
Reliance stock had briefly touched Rs 20 lakh crore market capitalisation (m-cap) on Tuesday, but it ended the day at Rs 19.93 lakh crore.
However, market capitalisation of SBI jumped Rs 27,220.07 crore to Rs 6,73,585.09 crore.
Infosys added Rs 13,592.73 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,06,573.08 crore.
Market valuation of HDFC Bank climbed by Rs 12,684.58 crore to Rs 10,78,493.29 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 8,541.48 crore to Rs 7,17,796.25 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to dominate the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Q3 review: Listed AMCs on strong wicket but most positives factored in

Nifty reclaims 22,000 mark after a month; Sensex ends 376 points higher

Market regulator Sebi urges industry to step up voluntary compliance

Paytm hits 5% upper limit after registering new low; stock down 58% in Feb

M&M hits new high, up 12% in 2 days; strong Q3, Volkswagen deal aid buying

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Firms' market valuation LIC IPO TCS stock TCS decline in mcap mcap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon