M&M hits new high, up 12% in 2 days; strong Q3, Volkswagen deal aid buying

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit a new high of Rs 1,864.65, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in the Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume after the company and Volkswagen signed supply agreement on the use of key electric components of the German carmaker's open platform for electric vehicles (EVs).

With today’s gain, the market price of M&M has rallied 12 per cent after the company said on Wednesday that the group delivered ‘solid’ operating performance across all business verticals except Tech Mahindra. The stock of Mahindra Group automobile company surpassed its previous high of Rs