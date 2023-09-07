Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.05%)
65847.99 -32.53
Nifty (0.01%)
19613.85 + 2.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5855.20 + 29.75
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40465.80 + 181.70
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44463.40 + 54.30
Heatmap

Mid, smallcap indices hit record high. Why are markets ignoring oil prices?

India has been substituting expensive crude oil with cheaper imports. This has helped keep inflation-related concerns triggered by rising oil prices at bay

Stock market
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The markets seem to be ignoring the rise in crude oil prices, which have shot up over $90 a barrel (bbl) this week – up nearly 5 per cent in

Also Read

Markets in consolidation phase; prudent to book profit now: Analysts

IT companies enforce cost control measures amid rising employee expenses

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, IOC, Hind Zinc, Sonata Software, Bandhan Bank

Private banks slower than public sector banks in raising interest rates

360 ONE launches global platform 30 ONE Global, appoints new team

Ashok Leyland, REC: 5 Nifty 500 stocks that can slip 10% from here on

India's $775 bn stock boom at risk as small caps show signs of overheating

Trailblazing rules to boost India's ESG mkt, to attract investors: JPMorgan

Larsen & Toubro gains 2%, hits new high ahead of record date for buyback

Topics : Stock Market Markets Midcap smallcap stocks Nifty Midcap 100 Smallcap index Oil Prices oil prices rise Market Outlook stock market investing Midcap smallcap BSE Midcap index

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon