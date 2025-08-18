M&M, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit record highs: Auto stocks rally decoded

Auto stocks rising today
Automobile stocks (auto stocks) were on a roll on Monday with five major stocks – Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India, TVS Motor Company, and Eicher Motors – hitting their respective all-time highs on hopes of a cut in the goods and service tax (GST) rate for auto companies.
Hero MotoCorp share price rallied 9 per cent to ₹5,110.55 on the BSE in today's intraday trade. Maruti Suzuki shares, meanwhile, surged 8 per cent to ₹13,966.95, while Ashok Leyland share price (₹130.60), Hyundai Motor India