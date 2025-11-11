Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Polling begins in 122 constituencies for final phase
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 Voting Live Updates: Key seats in Seemanchal and border districts in focus as the state heads to the last phase of polls
The final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections today will see 1,302 candidates, including several state ministers, contesting across 122 seats. Around 37 million voters are eligible to cast their votes at 45,399 polling stations, most of them in rural areas. The first phase on November 6 recorded a turnout of 65.08 per cent, which the Election Commission termed a historic high.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticised the EC for not releasing gender-wise voting data for the first phase, claiming it was previously provided after each round. EC officials responded that the gender ratio is usually shared with the final turnout and noted that about 80 per cent of deployed forces are from Central Armed Police Forces, with the rest drawn proportionately from states.
Key districts voting in this phase include several along the Nepal border, with many seats in the Seemanchal region where Muslims form a significant share of the population. The phase is crucial for both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. The BJP has 57 of its 101 candidates contesting in this round. Parties such as Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha also have key stakes. The Opposition is seeking to consolidate support in Seemanchal, where AIMIM won five seats in 2020 and influenced results in others.
In the last Assembly polls, the BJP won 42 of these 122 seats, followed by RJD (33), JD(U) (20) and Congress (11).
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: Prominent constituencies in focus
Top constituencies include Bettiah, Katihar, Jhanjharpur, Jamui, and Bhagalpur. The electorate for Phase-II stands at approximately 37 million, with roughly 19.5 million men and 17.4 million women eligible to vote. Over 45,399 polling booths have been set up to streamline the process and maintain order.
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 2 LIVE: Polling to begin at 7 am
The polling will happen from 7 am to 5 pm across 122 assembly constituencies in 20 districts of Bihar. The Election Commission has clarified that voters standing in the queue at 5 pm will still be allowed to cast their votes.
