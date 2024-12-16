Business Standard
Mobikwik IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

The unlisted shares of Mobikwik were trading at Rs 444, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 165 or 59.14 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 279

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobikwik IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the shares of One Mobikwik Systems, digital payments services provider, is scheduled for today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the Mobikwik IPO closed on Friday, December 13, 2024, receiving a strong participation from investors.
 
The public issue of Mobikwik, offered at a price band of Rs 265- Rs 279 with a lot size of 53 shares, received bids for 1,41,72,86,992 shares against the 1,18,71,696 shares offered, leading to an oversubscription of 119.38 times by the close of the subscription period, showed the BSE data. 
 
Mobikwik IPO final subscription status
 
The highest demand for the public offering came from Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 134.67 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who bid for 119.50 times their allocated quota, and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 108.95 times. 
 
Mobikwik IPO allotment status
The shares of Mobikwik are scheduled to be allotted today. Once finalised, investors can check their allotment status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Investors can also use the following links for direct access:

- Check Mobikwik IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
- Check Mobikwik IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies
   
Mobikwik IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Mobikwik continue to command a strong premium in the grey market. On Monday, sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the Mobikwik's shares were trading at Rs 444, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 165 or 59.14 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 279.
 
Mobikwik IPO expected listing price
Shares of Mobikwik are set to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Based on current grey market trends, the shares are expected to list around Rs 444, reflecting a Rs 165 or 59 per cent premium over the upper price band. However, these estimates may fluctuate as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a definitive indicator of listing performance.
 
About One Mobikwik Systems
One Mobikwik Systems (Mobikwik) is a technology-driven company specializing in digital financial services and payment solutions. As of June 2024, the company boasts a user base of over 161 million and a vast merchant network of 4.26 million. Mobikwik offers a range of services, including digital payments, credit facilities, and investment products, catering to a diverse customer base.
 

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 8:12 AM IST

