Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likely listing price

Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check allotment status, GMP, likely listing price

The basis of allotment for Sai Life Sciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, December 16, 2024. Here's how you can check the allotment status once it gets finalised

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Sai Life Sciences IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, December 16, 2024. The public offering, which closed for subscription on Friday, December 13, 2024, received decent participation from investors, with an oversubscription of 10.26 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to directly check the Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status:
 
Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check Sai Life Sciences IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 
Sai Life Sciences IPO final subscription status

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

GE Power up 7% on getting extension for supplying boiler parts to MP Power

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 82,050; Nifty at 24,750; Metal, IT drag, PSB climb

bear market down

Zinka Logistics shares tank 5% after net loss widens in Q2 results; details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Dixon, Vivo form JV to make smartphones in India; shares scale record high

Photo: Shutterstock

Market outlook 2025: Brokerages on opportunities, risks, investible themes

The Rs 3,042.62 crore public offering of Sai Life Sciences, offered at a price band of Rs 522-Rs 549 with a lot size of 27 shares, received bids for 39,85,59,528 shares against the 3,88,29,848 shares on offer. This resulted in an oversubscription of 10.26 times by the end of the subscription period, as per data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Sai Life Sciences IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 30.90 times the quota reserved for them. This was followed by Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who subscribed to 4.92 times their allocated quota, and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), who subscribed to 1.37 times.  Also Read: Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment
 
Sai Life Sciences IPO grey market premium (GMP) today
The unlisted shares of Sai Life Sciences were trading at Rs 610, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 61 or 11.11 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 549, according to sources tracking grey market activities.
 
Sai Life Sciences IPO listing price prediction
Shares of Sai Life Sciences are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. If current grey market trends sustain, the shares may list at around Rs 610, representing a premium of over 11 per cent above the upper band of the issue price. However, these estimates may vary as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.  Also Read: Mobikwik IPO allotment
 
Sai Life Sciences provides customised services to biotech firms and global pharmaceutical companies. The company focuses on researching, developing, and manufacturing small-molecule new chemical entities.
 

Also Read

IPO

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and more

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Mobikwik IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

IPOs

Vishal Mega Mart IPO closes day; Check GMP, subscription status, and more

ipo market listing share market

IPO fever hits D-Street: 4 opening, 11 listing to lure investors next week

IPO

Last day to subscribe Sai Life Sciences IPO: Check GMP, subscription status

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO REVIEW initial public offerings IPOs IPOs IPO listing time IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon