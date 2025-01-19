Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 05:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal AMC denies allegations of unethical practices as baseless

Motilal Oswal AMC denies allegations of unethical practices as baseless

Kalyan Jewellers has been one of the top holdings of most MO Mutual Fund schemes

Equity Mutual Fund

Representational Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MO AMC) issued a statement on Sunday, stating that recent allegations of "unethical practices" against the firm and its officials are "totally false and a blatant attempt to mislead the public."
 
"We categorically deny the baseless, malicious, and defamatory allegations circulating on social media against MO AMC and its officials. These baseless accusations are a deliberate attempt by individuals with vested interests to malign the good reputation that our firm and leadership have built over decades," the company stated.
 
In the past few weeks, social media posts have alleged that MO AMC officials may have been bribed to make significant investments in Kalyan Jewellers. The rumours continued even as the jeweller strongly denied any such possibilities last week. The allegations are said to be one of the reasons behind the 37 per cent fall in Kalyan Jewellers' stock in the past two weeks.
 
 
Kalyan Jewellers  has been one of the top holdings of most MO Mutual Fund schemes.
 
"The allegations made against the firm and its officials about rumours related to resignation, unethical practices, or search are totally false and a blatant attempt to mislead the public and damage the trust we have earned over decades of exemplary service," MO AMC said in a release.
 
"We urge all stakeholders to rely on credible and verified sources of information. We reassure our investors, distributors, shareholders, and all other stakeholders that we follow the highest level of compliance standards and we have full faith in our systems, processes, and fund managers," it added.
 

More From This Section

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs take out Rs 44,396 cr from equities in Jan amid weak earnings outlook

Stock markets, Indian markets

Q3 earnings, Trump's swearing-in to drive equity mkts this week: Analysts

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 6 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.71 trn; Infosys, TCS lag

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi opposes plea filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines in SAT

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

Topics : Motilal Oswal AMC Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon