Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Q3 earnings, Trump's swearing-in to drive equity mkts this week: Analysts

Q3 earnings, Trump's swearing-in to drive equity mkts this week: Analysts

This week, several key Nifty-50 companies, including BPCL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank are scheduled to announce their financial results

Stock markets, Indian markets

Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Corporate earnings from blue-chips like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Donald Trump's swearing-in as the US President, and trading activity of foreign investors are the key factors to drive equity markets this week, analysts said.

Trump will be sworn in as the US president for a second term on Monday.

This week, several key Nifty-50 companies, including BPCL, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel and ICICI Bank are scheduled to announce their financial results.

Adding to the market's complexity is the ongoing battle between Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs).

"As the earnings season progresses, investors are expected to shift their attention to the upcoming Union Budget, which will outline the government's economic and fiscal roadmap for the year. Market participants will closely watch for policy measures, fiscal allocations, and growth initiatives that could influence key sectors and overall investor sentiment," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

 

Also Read

IPO

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO gets 32 times subscription on day 2

IPO rush, market

AIBI predicts 1,000 IPOs in India over the next two financial years

market

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex sheds 423 points, Nifty at 23,203; RIL up 3%, Infosys slips 6%

ipo market listing share market

Denta Water IPO to open on Jan 22, sets price band at Rs 279-294 per share

A Teflon resilience in markets that won't let declines stick

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex up for third day, gains 319 pts; Nifty at 23,312; banks shine

On the global front, all eyes are on Donald Trump as he prepares to be formally inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, marking his return to the White House, he added.

Movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend would also influence trading in the markets, experts said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Domestic equities are expected to remain volatile with stock-specific action as the corporate earnings season for the third quarter is in full swing. The December quarterly results together with management commentary will be closely tracked by investors.

"Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, and the following policy announcements will have a strong impact on the global market sentiments."  Last week, the BSE benchmark tanked 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent, and the Nifty declined 228.3 points or 0.97 per cent.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate the market to maintain a cautious tone this week due to several domestic and global factors. Key corporate earnings from heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, BPCL, and Hindustan Petroleum are slated for release, which will be closely monitored.

"Additionally, the swearing-in of Donald Trump on January 20 is expected to draw significant attention, especially for any initial announcements on trade tariffs and their implications for global trade," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS, Tata Consultancy

Mcap of 6 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.71 trn; Infosys, TCS lag

sebi market

Market regulator Sebi opposes plea filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines in SAT

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Analysts eye 34% upside in RIL post Q3; Jefferies, Citi, CLSA, MS upbeat

sebi

Sebi relaxes on timeline for review of ESG rating on BRSR publication

Topics : Indian markets Trump Inauguration 2025 Q3 results Donald Trump Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon