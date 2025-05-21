Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / MRF, Escorts among 5 stocks to bow out of F&O next week; tech view here

MRF, Escorts among 5 stocks to bow out of F&O next week; tech view here

Short-term trading strategies in stocks - MRF, Apollo Tyres, Escorts Kubota, Deepak Nitrite and Ramco Cements - that will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment after the May expiry.

Technical charts indicate a likely mixed bias for MRF, Apollo Tyres, Escorts Kubota, Deepak Nitrite and Ramco Cements ahead of F&O exclusion.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

The upcoming futures & options (F&O) expiry next week on May 29, 2025 shall be the last one for these 5 stocks in the derivatives segment.  The National Stock Exchange (NSE) through a circular on March 20, 2025, had stated that contracts for new expiry months in the following 5 securities - Apollo Tyres, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts Kubota, MRF, and Ramco Cements - will not be introduced. Meaning, no new futures or options contracts in these 5 stocks will be available for trading from June 2025 onwards.  NSE will be excluding these 5 stocks - Apollo Tyres, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts Kubota, MRF, and Ramco Cements - from the derivatives segment in order to comply with the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated August 2024 regarding entry and exit of stocks in derivatives segment.  As per the market regulator guidelines, stocks that fail to meet these revised standards for a continuous period of three months shall be removed from the derivatives segment. Among key changes, the average daily delivery value for stocks in the F&O segment was raised from ₹10 crore to ₹30 crore; and the minimum Market wide Position Limit (MWPL) was increased from ₹500 crore to ₹1,500 crore.  Read Latest Stock Market Updates Today LIVE    Meanwhile, on the NSE, post the March 20 circular, MRF stock has surged 26.2 per cent, Ramco Cements 15.6 per cent, Apollo Tyres 14.5 per cent, Escorts Kubota 9.7 per cent and Deepak Nitrite 2.3 per cent in the last two months.  With just 7 trading sessions remaining for the expiry, here's how these 5 stocks are placed on the technical charts: 

MRF

  Current Price: ₹1,41,000  Downside Risk: 6.7%  Support: ₹1,37,500; 1,35,900  Resistance: ₹1,41,500; ₹1,43,000  MRF stock is seen trading with a favourable bias as per the price-to-moving averages action; however, select momentum oscillators have given a negative divergence on the daily chart. Hence, the stock may face some downward pressure in the near-term. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  The stock may test its 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA), which stands at ₹1,35,900 levels, with near support possible around ₹1,37,500 levels; below which a dip towards ₹1,31,530 cannot be ruled out. On the upside, the near hurdle for the stock stands at ₹1,41,500, above which the stock may face resistance around ₹1,43,000 levels.  ALSO READ | A bull-market illusion? Handful of stocks driving the surge, data reveals 

Apollo Tyres

  Current Price: ₹485  Upside Potential: 19.6%  Support: ₹478; ₹463  Resistance: ₹530  Apollo Tyres stock had recently given a breakout on the weekly scale; further the stock is also seen consolidating above its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹478. The overall near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹463 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹580, with interim resistance seen at ₹530 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Escorts Kubota

  Current Price: ₹3,530  Upside Potential: 19%  Downside Risk: 8.4%  Support: ₹3,438  Resistance: ₹3,683  Escorts Kubota stock seems to be precariously placed, while the stock is seen holding above its 200-DMA, which stands at 3,438; the stock faces immediate resistance around ₹3,683. Thus, a breakout in either direction could unveil a fresh trend for the stock. On the upside, the stock can potentially rally to ₹4,200 levels; whereas, on the downside the stock may seek support around its 20-DMA at ₹3,360 levels, or dip further to ₹3,233 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ | This defence stock, 2 smallcaps flag bullish signal on charts; details here 

Ramco Cements

  Current Price: ₹983  Downside Risk: 5.3%  Support: ₹968  Resistance: ₹1,010  Ramco Cements is seen consistently facing resistance around its weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹1,010 levels. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above this for further gains. On the other hand, the stock has near support around its 20-DMA support, at ₹968; below which major support for the stock stands at ₹931. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

ALSO READ | How to trade Vodafone Idea, Airtel, TTML after SC dismisses AGR dues plea?

 

Deepak Nitrite

  Current Price: ₹2,068  Upside Potential: 12.8%  Downside Risk: 7.2%  Support: ₹1,997; ₹1,978  Resistance: ₹2,127  Deepak Nitrite has been facing resistance around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹2,127 in recent trading sessions. Technical chart shows that the stock has been struggling below this medium-term average for the last seven months. In case, the stock breaks above 100-DMA, it can rally towards ₹2,332. On the flip side, failure to conquer the 100-DMA, can drag the stock back to ₹1,920 levels, with interim support likely at ₹1,997 and ₹1,978 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART   

Topics : Trading strategies The Smart Investor stocks technical analysis technical charts technical calls MRF Apollo Tyres stock Escorts Ramco Cements Deepak Nitrite technical analysis Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid F&O stock

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

