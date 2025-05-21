Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Accretion Pharmaceuticals shares list at 22% discount on NSE SME

Accretion Pharmaceuticals shares listed at ₹79 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹22 or 21.78 per cent over the issue price of ₹101 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO listing: Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals made a negative debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, May 22, following the completion of the initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares listed at ₹79 per share, reflecting a discount of ₹22 or 21.78 per cent over the issue price of ₹101 per share.
 
Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO listing was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company’s shares were trading flat around ₹101 apiece, indicating a flat listing, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹29.75 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. Accretion Pharmaceuticals' IPO was available at a price band of ₹97-101 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, May 14, 2025, to Friday, May 16, 2025. The SME offering received a decent response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 7.6 times.
 
The basis of allotment of Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO shares was finalised on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Jawa Capital Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Accretion Pharmaceuticals proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for capital expenditure towards the purchase of new equipment/machineries, capital expenditure towards the upgradation of the existing manufacturing facility, repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Accretion Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing tablets, capsules, oral liquids, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet, dry syrup), etc. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sales, Accretion Pharmaceuticals also manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. The company’s business is primarily carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers.
 

IPO listing time IPO GMP Share price NSE SME platform SME IPO share market

First Published: May 21 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

