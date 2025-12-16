Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) shares jumped 9.3 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹39.51 per share. The stock was in demand after its board approved the sale of its residential property, GN Block, BKC Quarters (28 quarters), located in Bandra (E), Mumbai, to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).
At 10:51 AM, MTNL’s share price was trading 8.38 per cent higher at ₹39.17 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.52 per cent at 84,773.95.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,467.71 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹58.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹34.04.
“This is to inform you that the Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution dated 15.12.2025 has approved the proposal for the Sale of MTNL’s Residential Property, viz., GN Block, BKC Quarters (28 quarters), Plot Area 2680 sqm and Built-up Area 4019.02 sqm, at MMRDA Plot No. R-4, BKC, Bandra (E), Mumbai–400098, to Nabard,” the filing read.
The sale will be a Government-to-Government (G2G) transfer/direct sale for ₹350.72 crore.
Under the terms, Nabard will cover stamp duty, registration fees, and incidental charges and MTNL will be responsible for all dues prior to the transfer and the NLMC fee.
MTNL said its board of directors approved the transaction through a circular resolution passed on Monday. The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (Sebi LODR) Regulations, 2015.
That apart, through a filing released on December 12, 2025, MTNL had informed the exchanges that it defaulted on payment of principal instalments and interest to a consortium of banks, in continuation of earlier default disclosures made since July 2024.
As of the latest update dated November 30, 2025, MTNL has overdue dues to Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank, with the total default amount at ₹8,957.44 crore (of which ₹7,794.34 crore is principal and ₹1,163.10 crore is interest).
The loans have been classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) between August 2024 and February 2025.