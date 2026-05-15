Multi-asset funds reduce gold and silver exposure as prices soar
The average gold and silver holding of multi-asset funds, which stood at 17 per cent in March 2025, was down to 13 per cent in April 2026
Abhishek Kumar
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The commodity exposure of multi-asset funds has treaded lower over the last year as fund managers trimmed their gold and silver exposure after a sharp run-up in prices. At the same time, they raised their equity exposure amid improving valuations.
Topics : Gold ETF industry ETF funds