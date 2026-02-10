Muted volumes, realisation miss weigh on Shree Cement in Q3 FY26

Operating profit margin fell to 19.5 per cent compared to 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Volumes stood at 8.95 million tonnes, up 2 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit per tonne stood at Rs 962, down 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Blended realisation per tonne of Rs 4,937 was down 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 4 per cent Y-o-Y, although cost per tonne declined 7 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 3,975. Depreciation costs declined 22 per cent, which boosted net profit.

Apart from capacity expansion, SCL is focusing on margin expansion. This translates into a higher share of the premium portfolio, increasing green energy adoption, optimising the supply chain and refining pricing strategy. It is already among the lowest-cost producers. Operating profit margins are expected to rebound to around 23.5 per cent, while operating profit per tonne is projected to reach Rs 1,250 if targets are met.

SCL’s capex continues, with current installed capacity of 65.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and ongoing projects planned to push it to 68.8 MTPA by the end of FY26 and 72 MTPA by FY27. This implies annual volume growth of around 5 per cent over FY25–FY27. However, utilisation levels remain low.

Capex planned for FY26 is Rs 2,000 crore, which will be funded through internal accruals. Capex in FY25 was Rs 3,470 crore. During 9M FY26, the company incurred Rs 1,500 crore on capex.

Every cement major is in expansion mode, with the industry expecting demand to grow at nearly 8 per cent. Further consolidation is expected to benefit large players, and SCL’s edge in pricing, balance sheet strength and supply chain efficiency could be useful in the battle for market share.

Management indicated that demand has picked up since December and continues to be robust. Cement prices have also improved. The focus remains on profitable growth rather than pure volumes. SCL is well positioned in its key north and east India markets while making inroads in the south.

SCL reported 2 per cent volume growth, but premium products accounted for 22 per cent of total trade cement sales in Q3 FY26, up from 15 per cent in Q3 FY25. Capacity utilisation stood at 55 per cent, while the trade and non-trade mix was 65 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. Blended cement sales comprised 65 per cent of total sales.

Blended realisation declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 4,937 per tonne. Ready-mix concrete sales jumped 140 per cent. The fuel mix comprised 76 per cent pet coke, with the balance from alternative fuels and coal. On a kilocalorie basis, fuel cost stood at Rs 1.56, which may rise marginally in Q4 but remains the lowest in the industry.

The share of green electricity in total electricity consumption stood at 60 per cent in Q3 FY26, among the highest in the cement industry. SCL is ramping up green capacity, which stood at 634.5 megawatt (MW) at the end of 9M FY26, up 32 per cent from 480 MW at the beginning of FY25. Freight costs declined 1 per cent Q-o-Q and 1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,145 per tonne. The company aims to reduce lead distances and is working on rail connectivity for most of its plants. It plans to transport 25 per cent of total production via rail to optimise logistics costs. The current rail-to-road transport mix is 11:89, with lead distance at 446 km.