Mutual funds deploy dry powder to buy the dip in March, shows data

Cash holdings at top 20 MFs decline to 5% in March, from 6.2% in Feb

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Cash holdings with the top 20 mutual fund (MF) houses dropped to a 10-month low of 5 per cent in March as fund managers decided on equities, with the benchmark equities falling to their lowest levels in five months in early March. According to a note by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), cash holdings as of end-February were at 6.2 per cent — the highest since May 2021.
Topics : Mutual Funds | cash holding | Markets | Equities

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 8:02 PM IST

