Monday, February 16, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nabard raises ₹6,779 crore via three-year bond at 7.01% cut-off yield

Nabard raises ₹6,779 crore via three-year bond at 7.01% cut-off yield

NABARD has raised ₹6,779 cr through a three-year bond at a 7.01% yield, as strong demand for AAA-rated short-tenor paper persists despite elevated sovereign yields and a subdued corporate bond market

Bond market, Bond Yield

The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore. The bonds have a tenor of one year, 11 months and 29 days.

Anjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) on Tuesday raised Rs 6,779 crore through a three-year bond at a cut-off yield of 7.01 per cent, dealers said. Market participants termed the pricing favourable for the issuer, citing steady demand for AAA-rated paper in the shorter segment of the curve despite elevated sovereign yields.
 
Meanwhile, REC Ltd will tap the bond market on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore. The issue has a base size of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 2,500 crore. The bonds have a tenor of one year, 11 months and 29 days.
 
 
Separately, IIFL Finance has opened its public issue of secured NCDs to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore, comprising a base issue of Rs 500 crore and a green-shoe option of Rs 1,500 crore. The issue, which opens on Tuesday, will close on March 4. It offers nine series with maturities of two, three and five years and coupon rates ranging from 8.7 per cent to 9 per cent. The proceeds will be used for lending, refinancing and general corporate purposes.
 
Last week, major state-owned issuers tapped the market for over Rs 20,000 crore.
 
Fundraising through the corporate bond market has remained relatively subdued in FY26, as elevated yields driven by persistent geopolitical tensions have dampened issuer appetite. During the first nine months of 2025-26 (April–December period), funds raised through this route declined 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.76 trillion, compared with Rs 7.19 trillion in the year-ago period.
 
In calendar year 2025, corporate bond issuances stood at Rs 10.08 trillion, against Rs 10.09 trillion in 2024.
 

More From This Section

Sensex-img2

Bargain buying lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty rebound 0.8% after sharp fall

Why are BSE, Angel One shares down today?

Why did BSE, Angel One, MCX shares fall up to 10% after RBI funding norms?

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric hit by volume slump, market share loss as Q3 revenue plungespremium

stock market, market

Brokers body may move RBI seeking review of revised capital market normspremium

FirstCry share price today; Brainbees Solutions share price today

FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

Topics : NABARD Bonds Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance