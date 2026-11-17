The order inflow for Q3CY26 stood at ₹4,733 crore (up 56 per cent YoY), driven by strong growth in the electrification segment, mainly due to a large data centre order from a hyperscaler. Revenue at ₹3,738 crore, up 12.9 per cent YoY, was in line with consensus estimates. Gross margin at 40.9 per cent, up 10 basis points YoY, was in line with estimates, and EBITDA margin at 14.8 per cent, down 50 basis points YoY and up 200 basis points QoQ, indicated a partial recovery from April-June, which was badly affected by geopolitical tensions. Margin recovery was due to lower employee costs, which are now at 6 per cent of sales (7.1 per cent in Q2CY26).

The EBIT margin for electrification was 18.1 per cent, which is healthy. Net profit at ₹440 crore, up 6 per cent YoY, was slightly above consensus estimates. While order inflows are from multiple segments and an order book of ₹12,927 crore offers strong revenue visibility, there is a concentration risk. Data centres are the big growth opportunity, and they are also relatively high-margin. ABB has no overseas data centre orders, so the focus is domestic.

The order inflow in electrification was ₹2,780 crore, up 116 per cent YoY. ABB had a big hyperscaler data centre (DC) order for modular low-voltage switchgear panels in Q3CY26. The total order book is up 31 per cent YoY, with the backlog for electrification up 72 per cent YoY.

Revenue for the process automation segment declined 16 per cent YoY, while motion segment revenue was up 14 per cent. The electrification segment reported revenue growth of 40 per cent YoY. EBITDA at ₹552 crore was up 9 per cent YoY and in line with consensus estimates. This was supported by lower employee expenses, and it is not clear whether this is sustainable.

Electrification is likely to be the key segment, given the growth prospects. The EBIT margin for electrification stood at 18.1 per cent, down 150 basis points YoY and up 330 basis points QoQ, which beat Street estimates. The margin recovery in a volatile environment is a big positive. The EBIT margin for the motion segment was 13 per cent, and EBIT margin for process automation was 14.2 per cent.

Management commentary on order inflows will be worth monitoring, specifically on DC prospects, along with the margin outlook. Tracking trends in employee expenses to gauge whether they can be held at current levels will also be important.

Order momentum remains broad-based, but data centres currently account for 15-20 per cent of the order backlog, compared with a normalised 10-15 per cent earlier. Large data centre orders contributed ₹500 crore during the quarter.

Data centre orders are typically executed over three to four quarters. Colocation orders are short-cycle, while hyperscaler orders can see deliveries extending over six to eight quarters. Data centre orders carry agreed delivery schedules, and contracts usually have price-variation clauses, limiting margin risk. ABB has introduced its Infinitus architecture in India. Adoption remains at an early stage, but management expects hyperscalers to progressively adopt globally proven technologies, indicating medium-term opportunities.

Margin risk is significant, though margins are recovering from a trough. The contraction on a YoY basis was visible in all segments, with declines of 150-350 basis points across divisions. ABB is pursuing calibrated price increases to offset commodity inflation, but pass-through comes with a lag and is also staggered. Management has expressed hopes of moderation in material costs and commodity prices, and easing geopolitical disruptions and forex volatility. It could maintain the overall EBITDA margin in a 13-15 per cent band.