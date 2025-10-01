New segments like defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T

The exit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) from the Hyderabad Metro is a long-term positive for the stock. It could be a bullish trigger, alongside higher international orders, and new opportunities in segments like defence and data centres.

The Telangana state government will reportedly take over the asset at around ₹2,000 crore equity valuation. A state government press note suggests it will take over ₹12,730 crore of the special purpose vehicle’s debt and offer a one-time settlement of ₹2,000 crore for L&T’s equity investment (L&T’s total equity invested was ₹5,900 crore).

The FY25 profit before tax (PBT) loss at the