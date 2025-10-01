Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / New segments like defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T

New segments like defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T

Reports state the Telangana state government is to takeover the asset at around Rs 2,000 crore equity valuation

L&amp;T sells Singoli-Bhatwari hydro project to Renew Power for Rs 985 cr
premium

Future focus areas may include real estate, where it is looking at tier-I cities with land acquisitions and joint development projects.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The exit of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) from the Hyderabad Metro is a long-term positive for the stock. It could be a bullish trigger, alongside higher international orders, and new opportunities in segments like defence and data centres.  
 
The Telangana state government will reportedly take over the asset at around ₹2,000 crore equity valuation. A state government press note suggests it will take over ₹12,730 crore of the special purpose vehicle’s debt and offer a one-time settlement of ₹2,000 crore for L&T’s equity investment (L&T’s total equity invested was ₹5,900 crore).
 
The FY25 profit before tax (PBT) loss at the
Topics : The Compass Larsen & Toubro L&T Capital Goods Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon