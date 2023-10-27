close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

As per Ravi Nathani, traders should wait for the correction to complete and start buying Nifty IT index at or near the support level of 29,800

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
Web Exclusive

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 7:02 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Auto Index
The Nifty Auto Index is currently experiencing a downward trend in the near term, as indicated by charts. One must closely monitor a robust support level which is anticipated around 15,800. A breach below this level could potentially trigger a new wave of selling in the market.

Further support levels are projected at 15,715 and 15,475, making it crucial for traders to closely observe the index's movement, particularly at the 15,800 mark.

Conversely, if the index manages to stage a rally and surpasses the 16,080 mark, the next resistance levels on the charts are expected to be at 16,200 and 16,300. This scenario implies that a breakthrough above 16,080 could pave the way for a bullish momentum in the market.

In summary, traders are advised to closely monitor the Nifty Auto Index, with particular attention to the pivotal 15,800 level. This level serves as a key indicator, potentially dictating the market's direction in the coming days. Additionally, keeping an eye on the 16,080 mark is essential, as a rally beyond this point could signify a shift in market sentiment, impacting trading strategies accordingly.

Nifty IT Index: Wait for correction to complete and then buy on dips

The Nifty IT Index is also showing a downtrend in the near term, according to charts. It is expected that a strong support level will emerge around 29,800. The index has undergone a significant correction over the past six weeks and is currently very close to these support levels.

Given the present situation, the recommended trading strategy for this index is to wait for the correction to complete and start buying at or near the support level of 29,800. This approach allows for entry into the market at a favorable position, potentially maximizing gains when the market starts to rebound.

This advice is applicable to both swing traders and long-term investors. Accumulating the index around the 29,800 mark is suggested, with short-term targets set at 31,600 and 32,000.

This strategy enables individuals to position themselves strategically, taking advantage of the anticipated market recovery and potential upward momentum in the near future.

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Trading strategy for near-term decline

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips: Nathani

Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Short rollover seen in Nifty Futures; Check Bear Spread strategy for index

Gold prices steady as US jobless claims rise to 210K; crude oil drops

Foreign portfolio investors fret as tighter disclosure kick in next month

Bears on the prowl: Markets log worst day in 7 months on FPI selloff

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn


Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Nifty Auto Nifty IT Index technical calls Market technicals Daily technicals technical charts stock market trading

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon