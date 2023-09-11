Nifty50 Index: Breaching 19,910 to unlock exciting phase of price discovery

Nifty 50 Index: A Bullish Outlook

The Nifty 50 Index is currently trading at 19,819.95, and the near-term trend paints a bullish picture on the charts. This optimism is based on the potential for the index to reach new highs, essentially venturing into uncharted territory. However, a crucial threshold must be crossed for this journey to commence.

A close above the 19,910 mark is the key that unlocks the door to this unexplored terrain. Once this level is breached, it signifies not only a new high but also the possibility of entering into an exciting phase of price discovery.

It's worth noting that technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), provide supporting evidence for this bullish sentiment. However, it's equally important to be cautious and realistic. Even in bullish scenarios, there are typically areas of resistance.

In this case, surpassing 19,910 could potentially lead the index towards resistance levels situated at approximately 20,180 and 20,464. These numbers hold significance, particularly in the context of Gann analysis, a methodology that looks for key price levels.

In summary, the overall trend for the Nifty 50 Index is bullish, offering traders and investors opportunities to capitalize on upward movements. The best strategy in this scenario is to consider buying on price dips or at support levels, which are identified at 19,620, 19,545, and 19,460.

Nifty Bank Index: Riding the Bullish Wave

The Nifty Bank Index is making waves in the market, and the outlook is decidedly bullish on the charts. Currently trading at 45,156.40, the index has embarked on a near-term rally, and it's eyeing some exciting milestones.

The first significant resistance level that this rally is expected to encounter is around 46,050. A close above this level could very well open the doors to a historic moment - a new all-time high for the index and its components. The prospect of scaling these heights is underscored by the strong technical signals that are currently flashing green.

To navigate this bullish journey, traders are advised to be strategic and vigilant. It's prudent to set a strict stop-loss order at 44,200, considering it's a level that should only be breached with caution.

This level is crucial for risk management. The optimal trading strategy in this scenario is to seek opportunities to buy the index on price dips. With this approach, the target is set at 46,050. And, in the event of a close above this milestone, traders can brace themselves for the next set of resistance levels at 47,050 and 48,050.

Technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and its moving average, along with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), are providing strong signals in favor of this bullish trend. Given the robust momentum and the signals on the charts, short selling during this rally is best approached with caution. The focus for traders should be on capitalizing on potential dips and buying opportunities, at least until the set targets are achieved.

=====================================================

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security.