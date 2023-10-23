Nifty50 index to consolidate in near-term; Buy Bank Nifty on dips: Nathani

The Nifty 50 Index is currently charting a course through a complex market landscape. At the present, the short-term trend paints a bullish picture, indicating a certain level of optimism among traders. However, a closer inspection reveals a near-term consolidation phase that the index finds itself in, hemmed in between the boundaries of 19,800 and 19,400.

This consolidation, while indicative of market indecision, carries a nuanced perspective. The overall bias within this range tends to lean towards the negative side, a sentiment echoed by key technical indicators like MACD and RSI. These tools suggest a cautionary stance, advising traders to tread carefully amidst this price stagnation.

In this scenario, it becomes vital for traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels. If the index slides below the consolidation range, support can be anticipated around 19,264 and 18,980, acting as crucial footholds in the market's fluctuating terrain. Conversely, a breakout above the upper limit of the range (19,800) could usher in bullish momentum, potentially setting the stage for a push towards higher levels.

If this scenario unfolds, traders can eye resistances around 20,036 and 20,125. In essence, the Nifty 50 Index is traversing a delicate path, demanding keen observation and strategic decision-making from traders.

Navigating this consolidation phase requires a careful balance between patience and vigilance, ensuring traders are well-prepared for potential market shifts as they unfold.

Nifty Bank Index: Amidst Consolidation and Support Zones

The Nifty Bank Index finds itself in a crucial juncture, carefully balancing on the edge of market dynamics. The current short-term trend paints a picture of consolidation, with the index hovering within a range.

In the near term, the index has settled near the lower boundary of this range, a position that carries significant market weight. Two pivotal levels stand out in this scenario: 43,600 and the subsequent 42,900.

These levels have emerged as vital support zones, acting as pillars of strength for both the index and its constituents. For traders seeking strategic moves, the game plan appears clear: buy the index either at the current market price of 43,600 or seize the opportunity below this threshold, aligning with the robust support at 42,900.

The objective of this trading strategy lies in capitalizing on potential upward movements. Traders are encouraged to employ a 'buy on dips' approach, leveraging the current market conditions.

The immediate targets for these positions are set at 44,600 and 44,900, reflecting the optimistic outlook amid this consolidation phase.

In essence, amidst the complexities of market fluctuations, strategic trading rooted in these crucial support zones emerges as a prudent choice. By aligning with these levels, traders can harness the inherent stability offered by these supports, potentially riding the wave of market fluctuations to secure profitable outcomes.

Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.