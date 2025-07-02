Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

Nifty Auto sees Golden Cross, 5 stocks with similar patterns; how to trade?

MRF, TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and Ashok Leyland from the Nifty Auto index have witnessed a 'Golden Crossover' in recent months; here's a detailed outlook.

share market
premium

Maruti, M&M, TVS Motor, MRF and Ashok Leyland can rally up to 19%, suggest technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nifty Auto index has witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart after a gap of more than six months. Technically, 'Golden Cross' is considered as a bullish signal, with further upside potential.  The term 'Golden Cross' also commonly referred as 'Golden Crossover' means that the 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA), has now crossed the 200-DMA from below. This suggests that the support levels for the index are moving higher.  Apart from the Nifty Auto index, there are 5 auto stocks which witnessed a similar development on the daily charts in recent months. Mahindra
Topics : auto stocks Auto sector Nifty Auto index Nifty Auto Trading strategies Market technicals stocks technical analysis technical calls Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations MRF Maruti share price Mahindra & Mahindra TVS Motor Company Ashok Leyland The Smart Investor Stock ideas Stock Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon