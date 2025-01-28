Nifty Jan expiry strategy: Kotak Securities recommends a Short Strangle

Derivatives Strategy Nifty Strategy: Short Strangle (30JAN2025 Series) Strategy Details:
- Buy 22800 PE and Sell 22500 PE
- Outflow: ₹~86
- Stop-Loss: ₹40 (Loss: ₹46)
- Target: ₹170 (Profit: ₹84)
- Lot Size: 25
- Breakeven Points: Lower Breakeven: 22714
- Key Support Breach: Nifty has broken out of the immediate consolidative band between 23000 & 23400. The dismissal of the crucial support level around 23,000 has opened the door for bears to push Nifty towards the 22,500 zone.
- Weakness in Midcaps Signals Broader Vulnerability: Persistent selling pressure in mid and small-cap stocks highlights a weak undertone. Nearly 80% of NSE200 stocks are now trading below their 200-day EMA, emphasizing the deteriorating market structure.
- Limited Upside Potential: Weak follow-through buying and resistance at higher levels indicate a capped upside, making bearish strategies more favorable in the current setup.
- Open Interest: Significant OI observed at 23000 Call and 22500 Put levels, indicating key trading zones. The Put-Call Ratio (PCR) for the 30th January 2025 series stands at 0.67, reflecting a negative built-up.
- Defined Risk Strategy: A bearish put spread using 22800PE (Long) and 22500PE (Short) strikes provides a cost-effective, limited-risk approach to profit from further downside while mitigating exposure to extreme market volatility.