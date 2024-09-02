Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nifty's winning run extends to 13th day in longest uninterrupted streak

Nifty's winning run extends to 13th day in longest uninterrupted streak

During these 13 trading sessions, starting August 14, the Nifty has rallied 1,150 points, or 4.7 per cent

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Even if the market ends lower today, the 12-day winning streak achieved on Friday was the first and longest ever. (Photo: Reuters)

Sameer Mulgaonkar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Nifty 50 index gained on Monday, extending its winning streak to 13 days. This marks the blue-chip index's longest uninterrupted streak since its inception in April 1996.

During these 13 trading sessions, starting August 14, the Nifty has rallied 1,150 points, or 4.7 per cent. The gains are underpinned by positive economic data from the US and indications by the US Federal Reserve that it may cut interest rates at the policy meeting next month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Even if the market ends lower today, the 12-day winning streak achieved on Friday was the first and longest ever.

The Nifty has gained for 11 straight sessions only once, for 10 straight sessions on six occasions, and for nine consecutive sessions on eight occasions.


                                                                              
 Marathon spree: Benchmark Nifty's longest uninterrupted winning runs
                        
 Consecutive gains (no. of days) Number of occasions
                                              13                     1
                                              12                     0
                                              11                     1
                                              10                     6
                                                9                     8
                                                8                    13
                                                7                    27
                                                6                    52
                                                5                    60

Source- Bloomberg
Complied by- BS Research


Also Read

share market stock market trading

Nifty 50 hits record 12-session winning streak on investor support

Reliance

RIL boosts shares to record, Nifty logs longest gaining streak in 17 yrs

FII, FII inflows,

FIIs poured over $1.6 bn into Indian equities within 10 days: NSDL data

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Nifty records fresh high after longest winning streak in four years

Premiumsensex, markets

Street signs: Nifty's sprint to glory, the IPO juggernaut rolls on, more

Topics : Nifty Nifty 50 NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon