Nifty's winning run extends to 13th day in longest uninterrupted streak

The benchmark Nifty 50 index gained on Monday, extending its winning streak to 13 days. This marks the blue-chip index's longest uninterrupted streak since its inception in April 1996.

During these 13 trading sessions, starting August 14, the Nifty has rallied 1,150 points, or 4.7 per cent. The gains are underpinned by positive economic data from the US and indications by the US Federal Reserve that it may cut interest rates at the policy meeting next month.

Even if the market ends lower today, the 12-day winning streak achieved on Friday was the first and longest ever.