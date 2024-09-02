Business Standard
August auto sales impact: Hero, Eicher, and Maruti gain; TaMo, TVS slip

August auto sales impact: Hero, Eicher, and Maruti gain; TaMo, TVS slip

Automaker Tata Motors saw an 8.1 per cent drop in total sales for August 2024, totaling 71,693 vehicles compared to 78,010 units in August 2023.

Indian automobile industry takes inorganic route to support growth cycles

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

Auto stocks in focus: Automobile stocks, on Monday, September 2, 2024, showed a mixed trend following modest auto sales in August 2024.

At 10:10 AM, Tata Motors was down over 1 per cent, while TVS Motors and VST Tillers fell 0.3 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Hero MotoCorp saw an increase of 1.29 per cent, with Eicher and Maruti Suzuki also posting gains of 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the Nifty Auto index was trading 0.46 per cent lower at 26,051.70.
Sales highlights 

Automaker Tata Motors saw an 8.1 per cent drop in total sales for August 2024, totaling 71,693 vehicles compared to 78,010 units in August 2023. Domestic sales alone fell 8 per cent year-on-year, from 76,261 units to 70,006 units. The company's sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) decreased from 13,506 units to 12,008 units. Consequently, Tata Motors' stock fell 1.83 per cent, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,089 per share.

Similarly, Maruti Suzuki reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales for August, with 181,782 units dispatched compared to 189,082 units in the same month last year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 8 per cent, from 156,114 units to 143,075 units. The stock fell 0.64 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 12,341.25 per share.

Eicher Motors also saw a 5 per cent decline in Royal Enfield motorcycle sales, totaling 73,629 units in August 2024 compared to 77,583 units last year. Export sales fell 2 per cent to 8,006 units. VE commercial vehicle sales grew 1 per cent to 6,543 units, with domestic sales increasing by 2 per cent to 6,028 units. However, exports of VE commercial vehicles dropped by 23.25 per cent to 255 units. The stock dropped 0.97 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 4,910.05 per share. 

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

