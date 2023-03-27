No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall

In this section

Morepen Labs zooms 18% on USFDA nod with NIL observations for HP facility

OFS may trigger sell-off in HAL shares; is it time to accumulate or avoid?

India's m-cap falls below $3 trn-mark; analysts see bumpy road ahead

Finance minister asks public banks to take stress tests; what are these?

Krsnaa Diagnostics enters B2C segment with chain of 600 diagnostic centres

Multiple headwinds could act as margin tourniquet for diagnostics

Lal PathLabs targets leadership position in west India in 5 years

After the December quarter results, which were a mixed bag, and a muted near-term outlook of listed diagnostics players, brokerages have cut their estimates for FY24. They expect volumes and realisati

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com