NSE pledges ₹1 crore for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

NSE pledges ₹1 crore for families of Pahalgam terror attack victims

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district

NSE CEO

Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people and the bourse pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, 2025 where 26 people lost their lives," Chauhan, who is MD and CEO of NSE, said on X.

"In a humble gesture of support, NSE pledged Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of the victims, standing in solidarity with their families during this difficult time," he added.

 

On Tuesday, 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

