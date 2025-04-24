Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Regulations alone can't save you if you don't protect yourself: BSE CEO

Regulations alone can't save you if you don't protect yourself: BSE CEO

On regulatory expectations, the BSE chief remarked that there is a general perception that regulators are blamed when investors lose money

BSE

He reiterated that it is crucial for investors to understand the businesses they invest in and conduct proper due diligence. | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stressing the need for investor awareness and responsibility, BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy on Thursday said that regulations alone cannot protect investors if they do not take adequate precautions while investing.

"You trade what you understand, and you understand what you trade if you don't do that, you have a problem," Ramamurthy said, urging investors to be vigilant and informed.

He criticised the tendency of investors to rely on hearsay rather than due diligence.

"You scan a vegetable before you buy it, but when you invest your life's earnings, you go by hearsay that's not how it should be," he said.

 

On regulatory expectations, the BSE chief remarked that there is a general perception that regulators are blamed when investors lose money, but when markets do well the same person praise their own knowledge.

Also Read

Bonds

Investors may want India to lower ultra-long debt bond supply in FY26

Wall Street

Darker than a dark pool? Welcome to Wall Street's 'private rooms'

startup funding investment

Playbook Partners to invest $20 mn each in 12-15 companies over 2 years

NISSAN

12-14 months to survive? Nissan seeks investor after Renault reduces stake

Parliament, New Parliament

Parl security breach: Delhi HC to hear accused bail plea on April 29

"If you don't want to safeguard yourself, no amount of regulation can save you. Be alert," he stressed.

Addressing the issue of retail participation while speaking at the Calcutta Chamber of Commerce, Ramamurthy advised that small investors who are not market experts should opt for the mutual fund route and even then, they should avoid thematic funds and instead choose broad-based mutual funds or large-cap funds to diversify risk.

He also encouraged women and the youth to begin investing early in their careers.

Highlighting the potential of India's SME sector, the BSE CEO pointed out that only about 40 companies from this region are currently listed on the stock exchange, while the actual potential could be well over 1,000. He urged more small and medium enterprises to consider listing as a viable route to raise funds and grow their business and unlock their potential.

Responding to a question on possible manipulation in SME listings, Ramamurthy acknowledged that frauds such as pump-and-dump schemes could not be ruled out entirely even if regulators and stock exchanges are vigilant. He said that BSE was deploying AI and large language models on trial for initial scanning of IPO documents to detect areas of concern.

He reiterated that it is crucial for investors to understand the businesses they invest in and conduct proper due diligence.

More From This Section

share mareky closing

Nifty, Sensex dip on F&O expiry; FMCG falls; Pharma, metals show resilience

stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex breaks 7-day rally, ends 315pts down; Nifty 24,247; HUL, Airtel drag

ESG

Sebi tweaks framework for ESG rating providers using subscriber-pays model

NSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

NSE revises criteria for SME stocks to shift to mainboard; check new rules

Mutual fund

Motilal Oswal MF launches Infrastructure Fund: Here's all you need to know

Topics : Investor stock market trading BSE chairman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon