NSE to run special trading session on May 18 with disaster recovery switch

National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Tuesday, announced it will conduct a special live trading session on Saturday May 18. The aim of the special session is to test preparedness for handling unexpected disasters, the exchange stated in a release on its website.

"Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments," the exchange stated in the statement.

The special live trading session, which is being done in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) guidelines. will be conducted in two segments. The initial session will commence at 9:15 am and conclude at 10 am, with trading conducted from the primary site. The second session, hosted at the disaster recovery site, will run from 11:45 am to 1 pm, facilitating trading activities.

"All securities (including those on which derivative products are available) will have a maximum price band of 5 per cent. Securities already in 2 per cent or lower price band, shall continue to be available in the respective bands. Price bands of 5 per cent will be applicable on all close ended Mutual Funds," NSE said.

It further mentioned, "All futures contracts shall have daily operating range of 5 per cent. No flexing of securities or futures contracts shall be applicable on that day. The price band for Equity segment and Futures contracts which will be applicable at the start of the day at DC shall be applicable at DR too. Any changes in price bands of options contracts due to market factors up to the close time at Primary site would be carried forward to Disaster Recovery site."