Most new-age stocks have turned out to be wealth destroyers in stock markets, so far, in calendar year 2025. Shares of Ola Electric Mobility , for instance, have plunged nearly 50 per cent in the first half of CY 2025, while those of Swiggy Paytm , and Eternal (Zomato) have crashed between 6 per cent and 25 per cent, ACE Equity data shows.