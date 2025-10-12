Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / ONGC trails Zomato in mcap despite assets worth over one-third its value

ONGC trails Zomato in mcap despite assets worth over one-third its value

ONGC was India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of ₹2.44 trillion in 2012, ahead of IT giant TCS and energy major Reliance Industries

ONGC

While ONGC's market capitalisation rose by just 26 per cent over the past 13 years, other listed firms have seen quantum jumps. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned ONGC, valued at around Rs 3.10 trillion, now trails food delivery firm Zomato despite its stakes in subsidiaries and minority investments accounting for over a third of its market capitalisation, indicating India's largest oil and gas producer is potentially undervalued.

At the close of trading on Friday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) had a market value of Rs 3.097 trillion, lower than Rs 3.36 trillion of Eternal Ltd (formerly known as Zomato), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (Rs 3.23 trillion) and Titan Company (Rs 3.13 trillion), according to BSE data.

ONGC was India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of Rs 2.44 trillion in 2012, ahead of IT giant TCS and energy major Reliance Industries.

 

While ONGC's market capitalisation rose by just 26 per cent over the past 13 years, other listed firms have seen quantum jumps.

Reliance has seen its valuation soar from Rs 2.43 trillion in July 2012 to Rs 18.7 trillion at Friday's close. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which jostled with ONGC for the top slot in the past, saw its market capitalisation jump from Rs 2.42 trillion in July 2012 to Rs 10.95 trillion now.

Also Read

ONGC

ONGC likey to provide first guarantee in 15 years for unit's bond sale

ONGC, crude oil

ONGC to invest ₹8,110 cr to develop 172 onshore wells in Andhra Pradesh

ONGC

ONGC to invest ₹8,110 cr to develop onshore wells in Andhra, gets EAC nod

Vedanta

Setback for Vedanta as govt rejects extension of Cambay oil, gas block

share market, stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 22: IT stocks, Oil India, SCI, Ola Electric, Vi

Market capitalisation of a listed company corresponds to the cumulative market price of all its shares.

As of Friday, ONGC is ranked 25th according to market capitalisation, according to BSE data.

Reliance leads the pack, followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 15.07 trillion), Bharti Airtel (Rs 11.05 trillion) and TCS.

Analysts suggest that the market has not fully priced in the value of ONGC's diverse portfolio, which includes significant stakes in overseas investment firm ONGC Videsh, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and other strategic assets.

ONGC holds a 71.63 per cent stake in MRPL, which is worth over Rs 18,000 crore. Its 54.9 per cent stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is worth about Rs 52,770 crore.

Besides, ONGC has a minority stake in Indian Oil Corporation - 14.20 per cent worth Rs 31,000 crore - and gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd - 5 per cent valued at about Rs 5,900 crore.

The combined value of its stake in subsidiaries MRPL and HPCL and minority investments in other listed companies comes to over Rs 1.07 trillion - more than a third of its current mcap.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month rued that state-owned oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) are significantly undervalued by the market. He emphasised that despite their profitability and essential role in the economy, investors display a "perception bias" that unfairly suppresses their market value.

Puri noted that in the last six years, the three major oil marketing companies (OMCs) - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum - had a collective profit of Rs 2.5 trillion. Apart from them, ONGC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 trillion in the last three financial years. It paid a total dividend of Rs 12.25 for every share of Rs 5.

In comparison, Eternal had a net profit of just Rs 527 crore in FY25.

Swiggy, which has an mcap of Rs 1.08 trillion, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 3,116.8 crore for FY25.

Market watchers say a reassessment of ONGC's valuation could lead to an upward revision, reflecting the true worth of its investments and strengthening investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nifty 50, Sensex, stock market rally, banks, IT stocks, Q2FY26 earnings, Sanctum Wealth, Geojit Investments, NSE, BSE, stock market news

NSE faces around 170 mn daily cyberattacks; cyber warriors safeguard ops

TCS

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 trn, TCS biggest winner

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

US-China tariff moves, inflation data to steer markets this week: Analysts

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi developing tools to curb fraudulent trades: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Google to introduce verification tick for registered broking apps: Sebi WTM

Topics : ONGC mcap Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs WI LIVE Score 2nd Test, Day 3Stocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon