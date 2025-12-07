Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Order payload propels LTIMindtree into orbit as deal wins stay strong

Order payload propels LTIMindtree into orbit as deal wins stay strong

$1.59 billion in contracts fires revenue boosters; margin gains provide sustained lift

shares, share price, SIP
premium

LTIMindtree leads the IT pack with strong deal momentum, improving margins and bullish analyst upgrades, as brokerages project steady growth and valuation upside into FY26–27.

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LTIMindtree shares touched a one-year high last week, outpacing the rest of the information technology (IT) pack with a 39.5 per cent jump since April 1. It remains the top performer in the Nifty IT index year-to-date, returning 12.6 per cent against the index’s average return of –10.7 per cent. Investors are betting on steady deal closures, margin improvement through lower costs and rupee depreciation, and double-digit revenue growth in the second half (H2) of 2025–26 (FY26). 
Deal flow remains strong and is expected to support revenue growth over the coming quarters. Total contract value in the second quarter (July–September/Q2)
Topics : Stock Analysis information technology IT Parks LTIMindtree Nifty IT Index Share price
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon