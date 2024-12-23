Business Standard

Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 23

Aegis Logistics has seen a strong spurt in price and volumes in the last trading session from the cluster of its significant EMAs on the daily chart

Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – Aegis Logistics
 
View -   Bullish
 
Last Close – 825.80
 
Aegis Logistics has seen a strong spurt in price and volumes in the last trading session from the cluster of its significant EMAs on the daily chart. Also, the counter has reverted from the 61.80% Fibonacci retracement of the recent surge, suggesting a continuation of its uptrend in the comparable period. Additionally, the 14-period RSI witnessed a positive crossover with the recent price action, adding to the bullish quotient.
 
Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Aegis Logistics around Rs 810-800 | Stop-loss: Rs 750 | Target: Rs 910-920
 

  NSE Scrip – Jupiter Wagons
  View -   Bullish
  Last Close – 540.80
 
JWL has witnessed a breather post the Sloping trendline breakout it saw last week. The counter is firmly placed above the cluster of its significant EMAs, coinciding with the 200 SMA, suggesting strong nearby support. The recent profit booking has led the stock to re-test its breakout zone, providing an opportunity to accumulate the counter from a short to medium-term view. MACD, along with other oscillators, hovers in a comfortable zone, adding an inherent bullish stance in the counter.
 
Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ JWL around Rs 530 | Stop-loss: Rs 495 | Target: Rs 590
 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is a senior analyst  of technical and derivatives at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)

Topics : Stock calls Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian stock exchanges S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Stocks calls Stocks to buy today Aegis Logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:39 AM IST

