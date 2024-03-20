Our small, midcap portfolios haven't participated in the rally: Marcellus

Markets have seen a volatile few weeks as investors dumped mid-and small-cap stocks amid concerns raised by regulators. PRAMOD GUBBI, co-founder, Marcellus Investment Managers tells Puneet Wadhwa in an in-person interview that given the macroeconomic strengths, the market is pricing in a reasonable earnings growth and hence justifying current valuations. Edited excerpts:

Do you think foreign flows into Indian equities will thin in the remaining part of 2024 as China and Japan become more lucrative options?

Whilst we look at foreign money as a block, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) come in various shapes and forms – with different mandates and