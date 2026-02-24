Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pace Digitek shares advance 4% on winning ₹159 crore order from RIL

Lineage Power Pvt. Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company, received a purchase order worth ₹158.71 crore, including GST, from Reliance Industries

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Pace Digitek Ltd. rose over 4 per cent on Tuesday after its subsidiary won a ₹159 crore purchase order from Reliance Industries for the supply of Li-ion battery packs.
 
The company's stock rose as much as 4.3 per cent during the day to ₹189.7 per share, the biggest intraday gain since February 20 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹185.5 apiece, compared to a 0.81 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:35 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest since February 16 and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 1.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Pace Digitek has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,983.54 crore. 
 

Pace Digitek bags order win from RIL

Lineage Power Pvt. Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company, received a purchase order worth ₹158.71 crore, including Goods and Services Tax, from Reliance Industries Ltd. The order involves the supply of lithium-ion battery packs of 48V, 15S1P, 314 AH specification, it said in an exchange filing. 
 
The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and pertains to the supply of battery packs. The company said the delivery of the order is scheduled to be completed by August 31, 2026.

Pace Digitek Q3 results 

Pace Digitek provides solutions for telecom infra and solar industries. It is involved in the manufacturing, installation and commissioning of DC Power systems, lithium batteries, monitoring systems and inverters. 
 
Pace Digitek reported an 8.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹75.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹70.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Revenue from operations increased 13.5 per cent to Rs 643.97 crore in the third quarter of FY26, up from ₹567.18 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose 15.01 per cent to ₹539.90 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹469.43 crore in the same period last year.
 

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:43 AM IST

