Page Industries hits 10% lower circuit post Q2 show; ₹150 dividend declared

Page Industries share price: Page Industries shares crashed 10 per cent on Thursday as soon as the company announced its earnings for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

Page Industries shares opened on a flat note at ₹36,505 and remained in a range before plunging 10 per cent to touch the day's lower price band of ₹32,915.

Page Industries Q2FY27 results

According to an exchange filing, Page Industries reported a 4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹202.5 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹194.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 14.1 per cent.

Revenue from operations grew 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,439.6 crore, from ₹1,290.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda increased 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹300.1 crore. Ebitda margin contracted by 80 bps Y-o-Y to 20.8 per cent in the September quarter, down from 21.6 per cent in same quarter of FY26.

The company reported sales volume of 59.7 million pieces during the quarter, marking a 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

For the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), Page Industries reported a PAT of ₹395.4 crore, broadly flat compared with the year-ago period. The PAT margin stood at 13.8 per cent. Revenue grew 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,860.1 crore.

'Stronger volume growth needed' Thomas Abraham, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said that while Page Industries' margins remain within the guided range of 19–21 per cent, stronger volume growth will be required for better absorption of operating costs. Revenue growth in Q2 was aided by the May price hikes taken to pass on cotton and synthetic yarn inflation. However, he said that volume growth in both Q1 and Q2 remained around mid-single digits (5.6 per cent in H1), implying that the company would need significant growth in H2 to meet management’s FY27 guidance of double-digit volume growth. The management acknowledged that input costs remained an area "we continued to monitor closely". Cotton stayed expensive and volatile, and raw materials linked to crude oil remained well above earlier levels. The company absorbed part of inflation through price hikes initiated in Q1 and offset some of the strain.

Page Industries dividend 2026