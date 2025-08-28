Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paint sector sees early recovery signs in Q1FY26 as demand improves

Paint sector sees early recovery signs in Q1FY26 as demand improves

Paint makers posted marginal Q1 growth after four quarters of decline, with demand aided by softer raw material prices and early festive season, though margins remain under pressure

Berger Paints is investing in strengthening its network of contractors, painters and dealers amid rising competitive intensity.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Paint companies showed early signs of recovery in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY26 despite an early monsoon and intense competition. Management sentiment has turned positive as the sector posted marginal growth after four quarters of decline. An early festive season (Diwali in mid-October) is expected to drive demand.
 
Paint makers reported single-digit quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) revenue growth in Q1. New entrant Birla Opus (Grasim) claimed a 65 per cent revenue share in premium and luxury products. Raw material prices softened, particularly crude derivatives, but EBITDA margins for most players declined year-on-year (YoY) due to adverse product mix, high advertising and
