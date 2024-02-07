Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm, IFCI, Reliance Power and 401 other stocks freeze at upper circuits

TRF, KIOCL, GE T&D India, Dredging Corporation of India, Azad Engineering, and Balaji Telefilms were some of the other stocks which were locked in the upper circuits of 5 per cent to 20 per cent

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Shares of One 97 Communications (OCL), the parent of fintech giant Paytm; state-owned financial institution company IFCI and power generation companies – Reliance Power, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Orient Green Power Company – were among 404 stocks which were locked in their respective upper circuits on the BSE on Wednesday, in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 72,071 at 1:08 PM.

TRF, KIOCL, GE T&D India, Dredging Corporation of India, Salasar Techno Engineering, Jaiprakash Associates, Azad Engineering, and Balaji Telefilms were some of the other stocks which were locked in the

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

