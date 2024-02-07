Paytm, IFCI, Reliance Power and 401 other stocks freeze at upper circuits

Shares of One 97 Communications (OCL), the parent of fintech giant Paytm; state-owned financial institution company IFCI and power generation companies – Reliance Power, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and Orient Green Power Company – were among 404 stocks which were locked in their respective upper circuits on the BSE on Wednesday, in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.16 per cent at 72,071 at 1:08 PM.

TRF, KIOCL, GE T&D India, Dredging Corporation of India, Salasar Techno Engineering, Jaiprakash Associates, Azad Engineering, and Balaji Telefilms were some of the other stocks which were locked in the