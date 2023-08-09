PB Fintech down 10% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

The 10-per cent decline in shares of PB Fintech (parent company of Policybazaar) over the past two days is an opportunity for investors to buy the stock for the long term, suggest analysts. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 0.2 per cent during this period.
The selling, analysts feel, is overdone as the owner of the online insurance portal remains committed to achieving profitability, and the threat from the government's online insurance portal, Bima Sugam, may be overestimated.