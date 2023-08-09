PB Fintech down 10% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

SBI, PNB: Here's how to trade banks post Q1 results and ahead of RBI Policy

HCC zooms 15% to hit over 5-year high on heavy volumes

Adani Wilmar slips 5% on report Adani Enterprises looking to exit company

Kalyan Jewellers jumps 5% to hit record high on solid Q1 results

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

The selling, analysts feel, is overdone as the owner of the online insurance portal remains committed to achieving profitability, and the threat from the government's online insurance portal, Bima Sugam, may be overestimated.

