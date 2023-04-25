PE firms prune NSE holdings by 24% in Q4 amid uncertainty over IPO

Leading global funds and private equity (PE) players have pruned their stake in the country’s largest bourse - the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - amid uncertainty over its initial public offering (IPO).
As per latest shareholding data, SAIF Partners, Acacia Banyan Partners, Ontario Teachers, and Deccan Value Investors have cut their exposure by as much as 24 per cent.
The total shares held by foreign direct investors (FDIs) have declined to 25.71 per cent in the March 2023 quarter from 27.06 per cent in the preceding December 2022 quarter, data released by NSE showed.
On the other hand, insurance companies, corporates and retail investors have increased their holding in NSE.
Shares worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore of NSE changed hands during March 2023 at an average of Rs 2,948 apiece. In February, shares worth Rs 1,230 crore worth had changed hands at Rs 2,982 per share, data showed.