Pricing gains ahead for Tata Steel as demand improves in India and Europe

The December quarter results were in line with the Bloomberg consensus or a little better. Management guidance is optimistic with the company witnessing stronger prices in both India and Europe, though coking coal costs are also expected to rise, affecting its production cost. While the capital expenditure (capex) plan continues, and net debt is above ₹81,000 crore, the rest can be funded through internal accruals — as a result, net debt should not rise from these levels. Total capex guidance is at ₹16,000 crore-₹18,000 crore for FY26, focused on Kalinganagar rampup, downstream additions and debottlenecking.

Tata Steel standalone revenue for Q3FY26 stood at ₹35,600 crore, up 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and up 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Steel production stood at 6.1 million tonnes (up 12 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q), with higher volumes at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar. Average selling prices (ASP) were muted at ₹58,905 per tonne, down 5 per cent Y-o-Y and falling 6 per cent Q-o-Q. Standalone adjusted net profit for the quarter stood at ₹4,170 crore (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y and down 7 per cent Q-o-Q).

Europe’s combined revenue stood at ₹19,500 crore, flat Y-o-Y and down 10 per cent Q-o-Q on account of lower volume and net sales realisations in Q3. The profitability of the Netherlands’ operations dropped while Tata Steel UK’s operating loss was flat Q-o-Q. The per tonne loss at the operating level was at $10/tonne in Q3FY26, as compared to a loss of $42 per tonne in Q3FY25 and positive operating profit of $8 per tonne in Q2FY26.

The company achieved ₹8,600 crore of cost savings in the April-December period of FY26 (9MFY26), representing 93 per cent execution of the internal cost takeout plan. In Q3FY26 it achieved ₹3,000 crore of cost benefits, led by the Netherlands (₹1,600 crore), India (₹890 crore) and the UK (₹570 crore).

Consolidated revenue was ₹57,000 crore, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y and down 3 per cent Q-o-Q, meeting expectations. Sales volume stood at 8.21 million tonnes and was up 4 per cent Q-o-Q, which was offset by a low ASP of ₹69,430 per tonne (flat Y-o-Y and down 6 per cent Q-o-Q) in Q3FY26.

Consolidated operating profit was at ₹8,200 crore, up 15 per cent Y-o-Y and down 8 per cent Q-o-Q, with an operating profit per tonne of ₹9,987. Neelachal Ispat Nigam posted an operating profit of ₹350 crore, up 35 per cent Q-o-Q. Overall net profit came in at ₹2,740 crore, up 271 per cent Y-o-Y and down 16 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by lower tax.

Tata Steel’s management believes Q3FY26 is the bottom for domestic steel prices, particularly for flat products, with Q4FY26 likely to see a sequential improvement in prices and operating profit per tonne. Guidance is for ₹2,300 per tonne Q-o-Q improvement in India realisations in Q4, as spot steel prices in India have improved but coking coal costs are expected to be higher by $15 per tonne in that quarter.

India steel volumes in Q4FY26 are expected to be 0.5 million tonnes higher as compared to Q3FY26 and overall volume gains could be around 10 per cent. Auto contracts in India are due for renewal from April and prices are expected to reset higher.

The realisations for the Netherlands operations are expected to dip by 30-33 euros per tonne Q-o-Q in Q4 but its operating profit is expected to improve on cost takeouts and higher volumes by 0.4 million tonnes Q-o-Q. UK steel prices are depressed at 500–510 pounds per tonne. Management expects the loss to reduce in Q4 with the UK government to implement measures by the middle of 2026 to safeguard local steel players. The capacity increase in the Netherlands and lower fixed costs should support future operating profits. European steel prices have a medium-term upside potential of 100 euros per tonne, driven by CBAM implementation and safeguard revisions.