Q3 result, stake sale buzz: Here's how analysts expect SBI stock to perform

SBI Q3FY24 result review: A higher-than-factored weakness in the October-to-December quarter (Q3) results of State Bank of India (SBI), for financial year 2023-24 (FY24), has prompted brokerages to cut earnings estimates for the ongoing financial year.

They, however, have maintained 'Buy' ratings on the stock, revising target price upwards in some cases, owing to the stock's recent underperformance relative to its peers.

"Despite a mixed Q3FY24, we believe delivery of growth on guided lines, sustenance of net interest margins (NIMs) near current levels, and controlled asset quality parameters aiding controlled credit costs should lead to strong profitability, and thereby re-rating,