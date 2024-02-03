Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35% on pension provision

SBI reported credit growth of 14.38% Y-o-Y, of which retail advances and corporate loans registered Y-o-Y growth of 15.28% and 10.71%, respectively

SBI

Representational image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, reported a net profit of Rs 9,164 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), down 35.5 per cent from Rs 14,205 crore in the same period of the previous year (Q3FY23), due to a Rs 7,100 crore provision for pension liabilities.

Net interest income grew by 4.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 39,816 crore, while other income marginally fell to Rs 11,459 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22 per cent, down by 28 basis points from 3.50 per cent during the same period of the previous year.

SBI reported credit growth of 14.38 per cent Y-o-Y, of which retail advances and corporate loans registered year-on-year growth of 15.28 per cent and 10.71 per cent, respectively.

“Whole bank deposits grew at 13.02 per cent Y-o-Y, out of which Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) deposits grew by 4.48 per cent Y-o-Y. The Casa ratio stands at 41.18 per cent as on December 31, 2023,” SBI said in a press release.

The bank's gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) ratio was 2.42 per cent at the end of December, improved by 72 basis points Y-o-Y. The net NPA ratio was at 0.64 per cent, improved by 13 basis points Y-o-Y. The provision coverage rate fell from 76.12 per cent in December 2022 to 74.17 per cent in December 2023.

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at the end of the third quarter of the financial year 2024 stands at 13.05 per cent, compared to 14.28 per cent at the end of September.

Also Read

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI Q1FY24 result: Profit more-than-doubles to Rs 16,884 cr, NII up 25% YoY

Axis Bank Q3 result: Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 6,071 cr, NII at Rs 12,532 cr

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 42.8% at Rs 3,606 crore

State Bank of India Q3 result: Net profit declines 35%, misses forecast

Auto-component maker Sundram Fasteners' Q3 net profits at Rs 116.19 cr

Torrent Pharma Q3 results: Profit after tax jumps 52% to Rs 443 cr

UPL Q3 results: Company posts consolidated net loss at Rs 1,217 crore

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 results: PAT down 24% due to Chennai floods

Topics : Q3 results sbi SBI stock State Bank of India employees state bank of india uk public sector banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon